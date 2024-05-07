NATO Representative, Armenian Deputy FM discuss border delimitation with Azerbaijan
Regional dynamics in the normalization process after the agreement on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed in Brussels, the Special Representative of NATO Secretary General for Central Asia and the South Caucasus Javier Colomina wrote on his X page, News.az reports.
According to him, the discussions took place during a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
On May 10, Almaty will host a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
