NATO's new Ukraine Command begins operations in Germany

NSATU (Nato Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine. Photo: dpa

NATO has announced that the new Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden, Germany has started operations.

Known as NSATU (Nato Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), its establishment was decided at the NATO summit in Washington last summer, News.Az reports, citing German media. The command will be responsible for coordinating the supply of weapons and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces.The Supreme Headquarters of the Allied Forces in Europe announced that NSATU will start to take over responsibility from US and international organisational units that were set up to support the country shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Commander-in-Chief Christopher G. Cavoli said: “This is a good day for Ukraine and a good day for NATO.”Around 700 personnel are to be deployed, with Germany providing around 40 staff, including Major General Hartmut Renk as deputy commander.The shift in responsibility is also seen as a precautionary measure in view of Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency. Statements by the Republican raised doubts as to whether the USA would continue to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia under his leadership. This could also affect the coordination of arms deliveries and the training of Ukrainian armed forces.

