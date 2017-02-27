NATO Secretary-General calls on Baku and Yerevan to resume negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, APA reports quoting RIA Novosti.

"It is important to avoid escalation. The conflict has no military solution. We encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to negotiating table and to work towards peaceful resolution. NATO fully supports the Minsk Group process to that end," said Jens Stoltenberg after a meeting in Brussels with Armenia president Serzh Sargsyan.

News.Az

News.Az