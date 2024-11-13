NATO, US reaffirm commitment to Ukraine amid growing concerns over N. Korean involvement

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Wednesday to reaffirm the alliance’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The discussions came amid rising concerns over potential involvement from North Korean forces and the uncertainty surrounding the transition to a new U.S. administration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Highlighting NATO’s recent addition of two new members, Finland and Sweden, the alliance’s Secretary General Mark Rutte underscored the role of US leadership in Ukraine's resistance."Thanks to American leadership, Ukraine has prevailed and Russia has not won," Rutte told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting NATO headquarters in Brussels, in likely one of his last trips in the post.Rutte also warned of new threats, specifically North Korean involvement in Ukraine’s defense."Now we see North Koreans being active in Ukraine, and this is coming at a cost," he said, referring to the dangers posed by North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces."These North Korean soldiers present an extra threat to Ukraine, and will increase the potential for Putin to do harm," he added.He also said Russia’s support for North Korea is "presenting a threat not only to the European side of NATO but also to the US mainland, to South Korea, to Japan."Blinken echoed these concerns, underscoring the need for a united global response to the rising challenges."We see increasingly the indivisibility of security between and among these different theaters," Blinken noted, referring to the interconnected security situations in the Euro-Atlantic, Indo-Pacific, and Middle East regions.

News.Az