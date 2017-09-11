NATO wraps up Agile Spirit 2017 drills in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO multinational exercises Agile Spirit 2017 that kicked off in Georgia on Sept. 3 has come to an end, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 11.

Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Colonel Vladimir Chachibaya, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Georgia Elizabeth Rood, other officials and representatives of the diplomatic corps attended the closing ceremony held at the Orpolo firing range, APA reports.



An exhibition of military vehicles and equipment was held at the end of the ceremony.



Azerbaijani servicemen also joined the exercises. Moreover, servicemen from Georgia, the US, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine were involved in the drills.



Led by the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces (GAF) and US Marine Corps, the Agile Spirit drills aimed to train and improve interoperability between participants, support regional security and improve operational skills.

News.Az

News.Az