Natura to sell Avon CARD, exploring options for Avon International

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian cosmetics company Natura (NATU3.SA) has signed a binding agreement to sell Avon CARD, the company announced Monday in a securities filing. Natura said it is also exploring strategic alternatives for its Avon International operations.

Avon CARD will be sold for a nominal price of $1, with an additional payment upon closing, including a $22 million receivable from Avon Guatemala to Natura’s wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico, the filing said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move reflects Natura’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on core business areas while assessing future options for its international Avon assets.

News.Az