Nearly 400 international observers accredited for snap presidential election in Azerbaijan - CEC

As of now, nearly 64,000 observers, including 400 international ones, have been accredited for the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He mentioned that the testing of webcams has already commenced, and the testing process is expected to be completed before the voting day.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the snap election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the upcoming presidential election.

News.Az