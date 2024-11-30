Nearly 480,000 affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka
Xinhua
Nearly 480,000 have been affected by the adverse weather in Sri Lanka since Nov. 22, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The DMC said in its latest update that 479,871 people belonging to 142,624 families have been affected, adding that 17 people have died with 20 being injured.
Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology said the cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal was about 420 km north of Trincomalee in eastern Sri Lanka and about 290 km north of Kankesanthurai in northern Sri Lanka on Saturday morning.
The system was weakening while entering India, and its influence on Sri Lanka was further reducing, the department said.
