Nearly 71,000 Russians die from coronavirus, deputy PM says

Nearly 71,000 Russians have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began and over 45,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 died of other causes, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"A total of 70,921 people have died solely from COVID-19, their diagnosis was confirmed and cannot be called into question. Another 45,109 deaths were caused by other illnesses but the deceased were also COVID-positive," she pointed out.

According to Golikova, the figures may change in the coming months as new autopsy data comes in every day.

