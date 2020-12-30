Yandex metrika counter

Nearly 71,000 Russians die from coronavirus, deputy PM says

Nearly 71,000 Russians have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began and over 45,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 died of other causes, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"A total of 70,921 people have died solely from COVID-19, their diagnosis was confirmed and cannot be called into question. Another 45,109 deaths were caused by other illnesses but the deceased were also COVID-positive," she pointed out.

According to Golikova, the figures may change in the coming months as new autopsy data comes in every day.

News.Az


