Negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia become more intense - FM Bayramov

Negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have become more intense in recent months, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, News.az reports.

“President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Armenian PM several times during this period. It is expected that similar meetings will continue in the near future within the framework of various international events. Negotiations are underway between the foreign ministers, including formats involving deputy prime ministers to discuss the opening of communications and the delimitation process. Meetings in this direction are scheduled to take place soon,” he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.

News.Az