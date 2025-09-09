Yandex metrika counter

Nepal PM resigns amid deadly ‘Gen Z’ protests, Kathmandu Airport shut - VIDEO

Photo: Al Jazeera

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday after three of his ministers resigned in the wake of mass protests over corruption and social media restrictions.

Defying a curfew, demonstrators stormed the headquarters of the ruling Nepali Congress and several politicians’ residences, a day after security forces killed 19 protesters in Kathmandu, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The unrest, dubbed a “Gen Z protest” by organisers, erupted after the government’s controversial social media ban, which was lifted late Monday night.

Amid escalating violence, Nepal’s civil aviation authority has ordered the immediate closure of Kathmandu International Airport.

 

 


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

