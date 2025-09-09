Nepal PM resigns amid deadly ‘Gen Z’ protests, Kathmandu Airport shut - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday after three of his ministers resigned in the wake of mass protests over corruption and social media restrictions.

Defying a curfew, demonstrators stormed the headquarters of the ruling Nepali Congress and several politicians’ residences, a day after security forces killed 19 protesters in Kathmandu, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Protesters in Nepal set fire to the residence of the country's president. #NepalGenZProtest #Nepalprotest



The unrest, dubbed a “Gen Z protest” by organisers, erupted after the government’s controversial social media ban, which was lifted late Monday night.

Amid escalating violence, Nepal’s civil aviation authority has ordered the immediate closure of Kathmandu International Airport.

