Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki likely to become interim PM

Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is expected to be appointed as the country’s interim prime minister on Friday, a source familiar with the discussions told, following the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli amid nationwide anti-corruption protests.

The recent unrest, described as Nepal's worst in years, left 51 people dead and more than 1,300 injured as police clashed with protesters. The demonstrations, triggered by a social media ban that has since been lifted, subsided only after Oli stepped down, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A constitutional expert involved in consultations with President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel confirmed Karki’s likely appointment, noting that the decision responds to demands from the "Gen Z" protesters, whose name reflects the youth of most participants.

“Sushila Karki will be appointed interim prime minister. They want her, and this will happen today,” the source said.

Karki, 73, Nepal’s first and only female chief justice, is widely recognized for her integrity, honesty, and strong anti-corruption stance. Her formal appointment is expected following a meeting at President Paudel’s residence, rescheduled to Friday afternoon.

Neither the president’s office nor the army spokesperson responded to requests for comment.

Following days of violence, signs of normalcy are returning to Kathmandu. Shops have reopened, vehicles are back on the streets, and police are now patrolling with batons rather than firearms. Authorities have also begun returning the bodies of victims to their families.

Many of the 51 fatalities were young protesters. Karuna Budhathoki, for instance, mourned her 23-year-old nephew who continued protesting despite friends urging him to stop. Police confirmed that the deaths included 21 protesters, nine prisoners, three police officers, and 18 others.

Relatives of Ashab Alam Thakurai, 24, who died just a month after getting married, shared their grief.

“The last we spoke to him, he said he was stuck with the protest. After that, we could not contact him … eventually we found him in the morgue,” said his uncle, Zulfikar Alam.

Nepal, sandwiched between India and China, has struggled with political instability and economic challenges since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008. Many citizens seek employment abroad to support their families.

