Nepal signs banknote printing deal with Chinese firm
Nepal Governor Biswo Nath Poudel's signature will appear for the first time in this series of bank notes.
A Chinese security printing press has received a contract to print Nepal's bank notes of various denominations, including for the latest NRs 1,000, a central bank official said Sunday, News.Az reports, citing India Today.
Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the central bank of Nepal, has awarded a contract to China Bank Note Printing and Minting Corporation, to print bank notes of denominations NRs 50, NRs 500 and NRs 1,000, Guru Prasad Paudel, spokesperson for the NRB, told PTI.
According to the contract awarded recently, the Chinese security press will design, print and supply the bank notes within nine months, Paudel said.