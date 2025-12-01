Nepal signs banknote printing deal with Chinese firm

Nepal Governor Biswo Nath Poudel's signature will appear for the first time in this series of bank notes.

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Chinese security printing press has received a contract to print Nepal's bank notes of various denominations, including for the latest NRs 1,000, a central bank official said Sunday, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the central bank of Nepal, has awarded a contract to China Bank Note Printing and Minting Corporation, to print bank notes of denominations NRs 50, NRs 500 and NRs 1,000, Guru Prasad Paudel, spokesperson for the NRB, told PTI.

According to the contract awarded recently, the Chinese security press will design, print and supply the bank notes within nine months, Paudel said.

The NRB provides specifications, according to which the Chinese company designs the note, the official said, adding, the design is then approved by the bank, only after which printing is done. Earlier in the month, the same Chinese company had received a Letter of Intent to design and print 430 million pieces of Nepal's Rs 1,000 denomination bank notes. NRs 1,000 note will have among other things seven rhododendrons, Nepal's national flower, depicting seven provinces. This will be a new feature to be added to the older version of the bank note. Besides, the new bank notes will have the signature of current governor Prof Dr Biswo Nath Poudel.

News.Az