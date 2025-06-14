Netanyahu appeals to Americans for support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released another video, this time speaking in English and seemingly addressing an American audience, News.az reports citing BBC.

He starts by wishing Donald Trump a happy birthday, then pays tribute to US servicemen and women who have "protected freedom" for 250 years.

Netanyahu says the Israeli army is also "defending freedom" in the Middle East against what he calls a "tyrannical" Iranian regime.

"Our enemy is your enemy. And by doing what we're doing, we're dealing with something that will threaten all of us sooner or later," he says.

He also says, without providing evidence, that if Israel hadn't acted, Iran would have armed its proxies – such as Hezbollah and Hamas – with nuclear weapons.

"This is what Israel is doing with the clear support of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the American people and many others in the world," he adds.

The White House at first tried to distance itself from Israel's attack on Iran, but later openly supported it, with Trump calling it "excellent".

News.Az