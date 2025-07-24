Netanyahu blasts Macron for recognizing Palestinian state
Photo credit: Gali Tibbon|AFP|Getty Images
Prime Minister says the French president was giving Hamas a gift, says a Palestinian state would be the staging ground for the destruction of Israel and that the Palestinians do not want a state alongside Israel but one to replace it.
"We vehemently condemn the decision to recognize a Palestinian State neighboring Tel Aviv after the October 7 massacre," he said. "This is a gift to Hamas and runs the risk of creating a new Iranian proxy, just as the Gaza Strip had become. A Palestinian State under such terms would be the staging ground for the destruction of Israel and not peaceful coexistence. Let us be clear. the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they want a state instead of Israel," Netanyahu said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Earlier, Macron said that France will recognize a Palestinian state and make a formal announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September.
“True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” Macron wrote on X and Instagram.
“The urgent need today is to end the war in Gaza and provide aid to the civilian population. Peace is possible. There must be an immediate ceasefire that includes the release of all hostages and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” Macron added.