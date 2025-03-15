Netanyahu delays response to Hamas' attempt to release US-Israeli captive

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his response to Hamas' decision to release a dual national captive, with the response now expected later on Saturday.

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff was in Qatar continuing negotiations on how to extend the ceasefire’s initial phase, which ended on 1 March and has seen Hamas release dozens of captives in return for thousands of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Witkoff left Doha on Friday after five days of talks in which no progress had reportedly been made.

His proposal to extend the truce till later in April was rejected by Hamas, which has accused Israel of disrespecting the deal on its end and trying to prolong the first phase of the deal rather than start looking into the next stage.

But the Palestinian group on Friday announced it was ready to release Edan Alexander, a dual US-Israeli citizen, and the bodies of four other dual nationals.

"The movement affirms its complete readiness to begin negotiations and reach a comprehensive agreement on the issues of the second phase," said Hamas on Friday, calling on Israel to " fully implement its obligations".

Israel on Friday said Hamas had "not budged" and accused it of waging psychological warfare, while the White House accused Hamas of making "entirely impractical" demands.

The New Arab’s sister, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, said Israel was seemingly surprised at Hamas' decision to release Alexander after accusing the group of being the main stumbling block in the negotiations and refusing all proposals.

The Israeli delegation will visit Doha on Saturday evening to resume the talks.

"Netanyahu is scheduled to hold a meeting with his ministerial team on Saturday evening to receive a detailed report from the negotiating team and decide on the next steps to release the captives," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Israel has threatened to resume the war in Gaza, where more than 60,000 people – mostly civilians – were killed in the 15-month offensive. Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant are wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

A committee representing the families of Israeli captives in Gaza said Saturday they will "not allow" Netanyahu to "blow up the agreement" with Hamas, calling for a demonstration outside the Israeli defence ministry in Tel Aviv to pressure the government into reaching a deal.

"While Netanyahu is threatening to launch a new war, violating the agreements and sacrificing prisoners, we will continue tonight to send a clear message: We will not allow you to turn the Gaza tunnels into a graveyard for our children," the committee said.

Israel believes 59 captives are still being held in Gaza including 24 who are still alive - the latter include 22 Israelis, one Thai and one Nepali.

