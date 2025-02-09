Netanyahu sends negotiators to Qatar following the fifth hostage-prisoner exchange

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday instructed negotiators to return to Qatar for talks on the fragile ceasefire with Hamas, following the completion of the fifth hostage-prisoner exchange under the truce, News.Az citing the France 24.

He repeated his vow to crush Hamas and free all remaining hostages, denouncing the militant group as "monsters" after the handover of three captives in Gaza who appeared emaciated and were forced to speak on a stage.

The hospital treating the three Israeli hostages released from Gaza on Saturday said Or Levy and Eli Sharabi were in a "poor medical condition," while Ohad Ben Ami was in a "severe nutritional state".

Of the 183 inmates released by Israel in return, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said seven required hospitalisation and decried "brutality" and mistreatment in jail.

