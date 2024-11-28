Netanyahu’s government is breaching international and humanitarian law, says Borrell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Borrell added, ‘We cannot undermine the work of the International Criminal Court. Europeans must support its efforts and strengthen its decisions.’ He made these remarks during the opening of the second meeting of the International Coalition for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held today, Thursday, in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.“Stop hiding behind anti-Semitism,’ he continued, urging European countries to cease undermining the International Criminal Court. His comments were a clear reference to France’s withdrawal from its commitment to the arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The French Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday that it believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘can enjoy immunity’ from the International Criminal Court’s procedures, which seeks his arrest on charges of war crimes in Gaza. This marks a clear retreat from its earlier position.He emphasized that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is ‘a flagrant violation of human rights,’ and called for a ceasefire as the first step, followed by a political solution for peace.Borrell addressed the meeting, attended by 90 delegates from the coalition’s member states, stating, ‘We must protect the United Nations and international law. The United Nations must be safeguarded. I spoke with UN workers in Gaza. They are there, risking their lives, and they fear becoming victims not only of Israeli bombings but also of the despair of the people.’Regarding the situation in Lebanon, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy emphasized the importance of providing strong support to the Lebanese army, calling it ‘crucial’ for Lebanon’s stability.He noted that ‘there is a glimmer of hope’ following the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which came into effect at dawn on Wednesday, November 27, more than a year after clashes erupted between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.Earlier, Borrell stated that the Union had taken note of the arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, emphasizing that its implementation is necessary, including for member states.

