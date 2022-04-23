Netflix reportedly cancels Will Smith Sequel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Streaming giant Netflix cancelled a planned sequel of the action film 'Bright' starring Will Smith in the title role,News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

According to reports, National Geographic has also put a project involving Will Smith on hold. The actor was supposed to star in the documentary cycle 'Pole to Pole' as a host, but shooting has been paused until autumn 2022.

Previously, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith from participating in their events for 10 years - including the Oscar award ceremony - after Smith walked on stage during the 94th Academy Awards event and slapped host Chris Rock across face after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the fact that she has alopecia.

At the same event, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the film 'King Richard'. In his speech after collecting his award, he referred to the incident and emphasised that he was simply standing up for his family.

News.Az