Netherlands bans two Israeli ministers over ‘ethnic cleansing’ remarks on Gaza

The Netherlands has officially barred Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the country, citing their repeated calls for settler violence and what Dutch officials described as advocacy for ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

In a letter to parliament on Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said both ministers will be added to the Schengen system as “undesirable aliens”, effectively banning them from entering not only the Netherlands but also other Schengen Zone countries, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

“The decision is based on their repeated incitement of settler violence against Palestinians, calls for illegal settlement expansion, and advocacy for ethnic cleansing in Gaza,” Veldkamp wrote.

The move follows an emergency cabinet meeting in The Hague attended by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, three Deputy Prime Ministers, and key ministers, cutting short the government’s summer recess. The decision comes amid growing domestic and international pressure over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Dutch government also announced:

€4.5 million in new humanitarian aid for Gaza — including €3 million for the Red Cross and €1.5 million for the U.N. Office for Support Services.

A de facto freeze on arms exports to Israel, with Veldkamp stating that “it is virtually impossible for any new export licenses to be approved.”

A potential move to support the suspension of the EU-Israel trade provisions under the association agreement.

A spokesperson confirmed that the Israeli ambassador will be summoned for formal discussions, and Prime Minister Schoof has informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the Netherlands will urge the EU to consider further sanctions.

This comes as the European Commission proposes suspending Israel’s participation in Horizon Europe, its flagship research and development program, citing violations of human rights obligations under its agreement with the EU.

President Herzog criticized the Dutch decision, warning the EU that such steps would be a "HUGE mistake" and accusing European leaders of ignoring the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

As of July 28, at least 59,921 Palestinians — including more than 17,400 children — have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s offensive began in October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Over 145,000 people have been wounded, and at least 147 deaths have been attributed to starvation.

Israel launched its military campaign in response to Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023, which killed at least 1,139 people on Israeli soil.

News.Az