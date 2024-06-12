Netherlands eyes delivering additional Patriots to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has said that her country is considering supplying Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system, News.Az reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

Ollongren noted that the Netherlands is now discussing with its partners that more needs to be done to help Ukraine than has been done so far.She stressed that her country is participating in the fighter and drone coalitions and is working with Ukraine’s allies to supply the country with Patriots.

