Netherlands preparing to deliver final batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The Netherlands will deliver the final shipment of its pledged 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine on Monday, May 26. Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed that "all 24 promised F-16s will soon be in Ukraine.", News.Az informs via UAWIRE.

Brekelmans' announcement comes as Russian attacks intensify, with the Dutch minister highlighting that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin continues his aggression and shows no serious intention to discuss a ceasefire. Brekelmans underscored the necessity to maintain support for Ukraine and apply pressure on Russia. He also explained that the Netherlands is training Ukrainian pilots and technicians, sharing military doctrines with Kyiv to help Ukraine build a modern army in line with NATO forces.

Previously, Belgium's Defense Minister Theo Francken stated that his country would try to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine earlier than scheduled. The delivery had been delayed due to postponed arrivals of F-35 planes needed to update the country's air force.