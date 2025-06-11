Netherlands’ Princess Amalia undergoes arm surgery after riding mishap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Princess Amalia, heir to the Dutch throne, was recovering in a hospital on Wednesday after undergoing surgery on her arm, which she broke the previous day in a fall from her horse, the Royal House announced.

The 21-year-old, formally known as the Princess of Orange, sustained the injury on Tuesday and underwent surgery the same evening at the University Medical Center Utrecht hospital, according to a Royal House statement, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

“The operation went well. She will remain at the UMC Utrecht for monitoring at least until tomorrow,” the statement said.

Amalia revealed in a book written about her by a popular Dutch comedian that she is a keen horseback rider.

