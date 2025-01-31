Netherlands to train 26 Ukrainians to maintain F-16s

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands will be involved in training 26 Ukrainians to serve as F-16 crew chiefs.

The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands reports that the training will take place at an air base and will last until the end of April. The location of the airbase is not specified, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It is reported that technicians are responsible for the fighter jets before departure and upon return to the base.

"The crew chiefs are responsible for the final checks. After the launch and completion of all checks, they remove the safety pins from the landing gear and fuel tanks. The F-16 can then leave the hide and take off. Even after returning, the brigade heads take over the aircraft from the pilot."

The Netherlands has taken the initiative to promote the training of F-16 ground personnel.

On 31 January, Ukraineʼs Defence Minister Rustem Umierov arrived in the Netherlands to meet with his counterpart Ruben Brekelmans. Rustem Umierov will visit a training centre for F-16 fighter jets.

News.Az