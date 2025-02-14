New AI-agent Meme Coin Presale hits the $6 million milestone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto sector is constantly evolving, as new projects keep introducing unique features designed to give users various benefits while driving value to the community. There are many different kinds of crypto releases going live this year, but AI-powered projects are perhaps among the most valuable types.

One such project is Mind of Pepe, a brand new AI agent meme coin designed to give $MIND token holders an edge over their competitors. The goal is to empower $MIND token holders with a versatile self-evolving AI agent that analyzes the market in real time providing accurate predictions that will allow them to get the most out of every future investment. Let's see how it works from up close.

Mind of Pepe - A New Approach to Crypto Trading

The crypto market is currently in a time of increased volatility, which makes it hard for investors to make a profit and predict which platform is going to make them a profit. There are many different factors to consider at all times, and even the most experienced traders are having a hard time keeping up with the situation.

That makes Mind of Pepe the perfect investment option as it's designed to simplify the entire process by introducing a self-evolving AI agent that analyzes sentiment across popular social media networks like X, Telegram and others in real time. After analyzing the situation by engaging with influencers, it shares its findings with $MIND token holders, providing valuable insights into the current state of the market, giving users an edge over their competitors.

It is able to identify the best opportunities based on direct communication with the crypto community, driving value while reducing overall risk. The approach is able to redefine the way $MIND token holders interact with the markets, changing the approach to crypto trading forever. It may be a meme coin at its core, but it comes with advanced technologies that will pave the way for the future.

The best part is - the AI agent at its core engages users posing as a real community member, extracting information through organic communication and online interaction. It's the first AI crypto trading agent of its kind, which makes it an excellent choice for early investors looking for high return potential.

$MIND Tokenomics

Mind of Pepe has a total of 100 billion $MIND tokens in circulation, allocated in a way that ensures long-term growth and stability. The tokens are divided in a way to provide stable liquidity after launch, as well as drive value to all token holders as the ecosystem evolves in the years to come. Here's a quick overview of the tokenomics:

10% will go toward exchanges, providing liquidity and ensuring accessible trading across all DEX and CEX exchanges.

25% is allocated to a fund used for AI agent development ensuring it becomes even more versatile and accurate over time.

20% will be spent on marketing and brand awareness. The goal here is to cover all social media campaigns and other marketing costs.

15% is dedicated for staking rewards given to early investors who buy and stake $MIND tokens during the ongoing presale.

30% will be used to develop new features and blockchain infrastructure to ensure accuracy of the AI agent in the future.

Ongoing Mind of Pepe Presale Reaches The $6 Million Milestone Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Mind of Pepe has been among the most popular meme coin ICOs in the past month and has just broken the $6 million milestone. Investors are still pouring in and the presale is ramping up as more and more crypto traders learn about the project. At the time of writing, $MIND tokens are available for only $0.0033188, and all early investors have a chance to stake them immediately for a generous APY of 380%.

Nearly 1 billion $MINd tokens have been staked already, and the number is growing every minute. Investors who stake their tokens will be able to claim them 7 days after the first DEX listings, but if they don't, they will earn rewards over the course of the next 3 years. One thing is certain, Mind of Pepe is making huge strides toward a significant price pump after release, so the sooner you add $MIND tokens to your portfolio, the bigger the returns you can expect in the future.

Wrapping Up

Mind of Pepe is one of the newest AI-powered crypto projects available in presale. Its approach to crypto trading and market analysis is showing massive potential and could turn out to be a real game changer for all $MIND token holders.

By utilizing an advanced AI agent, token holders will be able to find the best crypto investments based on accurate real-time information, so if that's something you're looking for, head on to the official website and join the growing $MIND community early for the highest returns!

News.Az