New Anime arriving on Netflix in May 2026 - VIDEO

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May is set to be a significant month for anime fans on Netflix, highlighted by the highly anticipated return of Devil May Cry for its second season on May 12, 2026.

The new season focuses on Vergil, Dante’s long-lost twin brother, as he leads a demonic invasion into the human world, sparking an all-out war between the two realms, News.Az reports, citing Whats-on-Netflix.

Fans of the long-running One Piece saga will also see new content, with Part 4 of the Whole Cake Island arc arriving on May 1st, alongside the continuation of the Elbaf Arc through weekly releases.

In addition to these major titles, several licensed series are joining the platform. The romantic drama Horimiya is scheduled for release in select regions on May 15, 2026, marking its first appearance on Netflix outside of Asia.

Meanwhile, weekly simulcasts will keep the momentum going throughout the month, including new episodes of Dorohedoro Season 2, which concludes its current run on May 27th, and the high-octane series Kill Blue. These releases are part of a broader 2026 slate that includes ongoing support for hits like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run and the final season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

News.Az