New appointment to the management of the Petkim

New appointment to the management of the Petkim

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new appointment to the management of “Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS” has been approved, APA-Economics reports.

Oguzkhan Ipek was appointed to the position of Deputy General Director. O. Ipek will monitor the scope of supply at the new post.

SOCAR in 2008 through "SOCAR Türkiyə Enerji A.Ş." Invested in strategic investments to acquire a controlling stake in Petkim, Turkey's leading petrochemical complex.

After this acquisition, SOCAR invested capital in various enterprises, significantly expanding the scale of processing activities.

In 2018, the commissioning of the processing plant under construction by “SOCAR Türkiyə Enerji A.Ş” is also expected next to the Petkim objects.

According to estimates, this plant will increase the profitability and market share of Petkim, as well as reduce its raw materials costs.

News.Az

News.Az