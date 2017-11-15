New appointments at Azerbaijani Energy Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

New appointments have been made at the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Head of the Department for Energy Policy, Fuel and Energy Resources Elkhan Hashimov has been appointed acting head of the State Gas Supervision Administration for a period of one month, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

Moreover, Head of the Electric Power Department Amil Mursaliyev has been appointed acting head of the Energy Supervision Administration for a period of one month.

Esmira Jafarova has been appointed head of the international affairs department. Previously, she served as third secretary of the Security Affairs Administration of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

