New book by International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation published in Italy

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation implements various projects to popularize and promote the rich cultural heritage of Turkic people around the world. The following book was published with the support of the Foundation in Italy, AzerTag reports.

According to the decrees signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the celebration of the 650th anniversary of the great thinker and poet Imadaddin Nasimi and the announcement 2019 as the “Year of Nasimi”, a number of events are held in many countries of the world.

The book “Nasimi Poetry” was published in Italian as part of the collaboration of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation with the Italian publishing house Sandro Teti Editore. The book includes more than 100 gazelle and rubai of the poet.

The publication begins with the introduction by President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva: “Nasimi is the sun of love on the horizon of eternity.” An article by Italian turkologist Marilena Rea “Nasimi light” with the translated poet's poems into Italian, also finds its place on the pages of the book.

The collection of works by Imadaddin Nasimi, one of the most significant figures in Azerbaijani poetry, along with the propaganda of the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world, allows the Italian reader to get acquainted with the work of the great poet. The presentation of the book is planned in the capital and different cities in Italy this month.

This is the second edition of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation published in Italy. The Foundation in cooperation with the publishing house Sandro Teti Editore presented the book “Anthology of Poetry by Women in Azerbaijan” last year.

