New bridge to be built on Azerbaijani-Russian border by late 2019

The construction of the vehicle bridge across the Samur River on the Azerbaijani-Russian border will be completed in November 2019, Trend reports on Feb. 8.

Azerbaijani and Russian delegations got familiarized with the construction today.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade, Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Oreshkin.

The cost of construction is 36.5 million manats. The construction is carried out at the expense of both Russia and Azerbaijan.

The intergovernmental agreement on the construction of an automobile bridge across the Samur River was signed on Sept. 13, 2013. The new bridge will replace the bridge built in 1957. The bridge is 325.3 meters long and 17.3 meters wide. The bridge will consist of five spans and two lanes. It is also is planned to build a closed pedestrian strip with a width of 3.75 meters on the bridge.

