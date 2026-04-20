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Beijing Auto Show
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BYD has made headlines after selling its ultra-exclusive Yangwang U9 Xtreme for more than $2.76 million, marking the highest-priced production vehicle in the company’s history.30 Apr 2026-09:58
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The Beijing Auto Show, which opened to the public this week, highlights how intense competition in China has pushed new car prices in the world’s largest auto market down to a fraction of those in the United States.28 Apr 2026-15:10
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Germany’s auto industry is coming under growing pressure as economic conditions in China weaken and competition from local manufacturers intensifies, according to industry officials.25 Apr 2026-13:55
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China’s automotive industry is rapidly integrating artificial intelligence into vehicles, as part of a sweeping national push to transform next-generation electric cars into “self-reasoning machines,” aligned with government industrial policy.24 Apr 2026-10:50
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