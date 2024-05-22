New Caledonia: Clashes between independence supporters and French troops continue - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Clashes between independence supporters and French troops continue in New Caledonia, News.Az reports citing TRT Haber.

As a result of the ongoing riots in New Caledonia, infrastructure was damaged and cars were burned down.French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit New Caledonia as hundreds more security personnel will join the 1,500 reinforcements already on the ground after the worst unrest in the French Pacific territory in more than 30 years.

News.Az