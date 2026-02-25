New Caledonia resumes shark cull after fatal attack

The victim, a 55-year-old wing foiler, was found dead near Anse Vata beach in the capital, Noumea. Officials described the incident as the first fatal shark attack in the territory since 2023, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

In a joint statement, the South Province and the City of Noumea expressed “profound sadness and deep emotion” over the death.

The fatality follows another shark incident earlier this year in which a scuba diver suffered injuries to his upper limbs.

In response, local authorities said they would relaunch a targeted campaign to cull tiger and bull sharks beginning Tuesday local time. Swimming and all water activities have been banned within 300 meters of the Noumea coastline. The restrictions will remain in place until March 4.

The decision has drawn criticism from environmental groups, who argue that the move is legally questionable and politically irresponsible. In 2023, a New Caledonian court banned shark culling operations.

Shark behavior expert Eric Clua said indiscriminate culling is ineffective and lacks scientific basis as a strategy to reduce human-shark encounters.

“I’m very frustrated because I know very well the place and I think that New Caledonia is not implementing the right strategy to face the problem they have,” he said.