Australian boy critically injured in Sydney Harbour shark attack

A 12- or 13-year-old Australian boy is in critical condition after a shark attack in Sydney Harbour on Sunday, authorities said.

The boy had been jumping off rocks with friends at a Vaucluse beach, about 9 km from Sydney’s CBD, when he was bitten. Friends and emergency services pulled him from the water with severe injuries to both legs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

New South Wales Police Superintendent Joseph McNulty said, “He’s in for the fight of his life now, and the actions of emergency services yesterday gave him that chance.”

Heavy rain in the area created brackish conditions in the harbour, attracting bull sharks, which thrive in such waters. McNulty noted that “the combination of brackish water, fresh water, and splashing may have created the perfect environment for the attack.”

Australia averages around 20 shark attacks annually, with fewer than three fatalities per year, according to conservation groups.

