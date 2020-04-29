New candidacy for post of prosecutor general nominated in Azerbaijan

The issue on the consent to the appointment of the Azerbaijani prosecutor general was submitted to the country's parliament, Trend reports on April 29 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The candidate of deputy prosecutor general, head of the Anti-Corruption Department under the Azerbaijani prosecutor general Kamran Aliyev was nominated for the post of prosecutor general upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s proposal.

The issue was discussed in the parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building and was recommended to be discussed at a plenary meeting of the parliament.

Kamran Aliyev is deputy prosecutor general, head of the Anti-Corruption Department under the Azerbaijani prosecutor general, second-degree state adviser of justice.

Presently, Azerbaijani prosecutor general is Zakir Garalov.

