New China-Azerbaijan freight train route launched

A China-Europe freight train is seen awaiting departure at the Beijing International Land Port in Fangshan District, Beijing, on June 30, 2025.

A new China-Europe freight train route linking Beijing to Baku of Azerbaijan was launched Monday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Riding on the "rail-sea-rail" multimodal transport, the payload is scheduled to get across the Caspian Sea by ship, and arrive in Baku in 15 days.

