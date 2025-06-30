Yandex metrika counter

New China-Azerbaijan freight train route launched

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
New China-Azerbaijan freight train route launched
Photo credit: Xinhua

A China-Europe freight train is seen awaiting departure at the Beijing International Land Port in Fangshan District, Beijing, on June 30, 2025.

A new China-Europe freight train route linking Beijing to Baku of Azerbaijan was launched Monday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Riding on the "rail-sea-rail" multimodal transport, the payload is scheduled to get across the Caspian Sea by ship, and arrive in Baku in 15 days.

Latest News & Breaking Stories | Stay Updated with Caspianpost.com - China Launches Freight Train Connecting Beijing to Baku, Azerbaijan

Latest News & Breaking Stories | Stay Updated with Caspianpost.com - China Launches Freight Train Connecting Beijing to Baku, Azerbaijan

Latest News & Breaking Stories | Stay Updated with Caspianpost.com - China Launches Freight Train Connecting Beijing to Baku, Azerbaijan

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      