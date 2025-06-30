New China-Azerbaijan freight train route launched
- Azerbaijan
Photo credit: Xinhua
A China-Europe freight train is seen awaiting departure at the Beijing International Land Port in Fangshan District, Beijing, on June 30, 2025.
A new China-Europe freight train route linking Beijing to Baku of Azerbaijan was launched Monday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.
Riding on the "rail-sea-rail" multimodal transport, the payload is scheduled to get across the Caspian Sea by ship, and arrive in Baku in 15 days.