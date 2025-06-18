New COVID-19 variant 'Nimbus' spreads rapidly across US

New COVID-19 variant 'Nimbus' spreads rapidly across US

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new and highly contagious COVID-19 variant, nicknamed “Nimbus,” is spreading quickly across the United States, according to health officials.

The rise of this variant coincides with the start of the busy summer travel season, raising concerns among public health experts, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Nimbus now makes up more than one-third of all COVID cases nationwide.



The variant has also been detected in California, including right here in Riverside County.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation as case numbers rise.



They warn Nimbus may cause some unique or unusual symptoms compared to earlier strains.

Experts say reported symptoms include fatigue, congestion, sore throat, and mild fever.



Health leaders expect cases to continue climbing in the coming weeks.



They’re urging people to take precautions to slow the spread.



Those include getting tested if you feel sick and isolating when necessary.



Wearing a mask indoors and practicing social distancing also remain effective.



Staying vigilant now can help avoid a larger surge later this summer.

News.Az