New device campaign from Azercell

Aiming to make high-speed internet accessible for everyone, Azercell is pleased to introduce a new campaign for its customers. Thus, subscribers obtaining one of the 3G USB, 3G MiFi or 4G MiFi devices will benefit from advantageous internet packages, provided as a gift. It should be noted, that 100% of the paid amount will be fully refunded to the balance of the number provided with the device. Since the devices are sold on cash, no monthly subscription fee or the penalty will be applied further.

Within the confines of the campaign, customers, who pay 149 AZN and obtain 4G MiFi will enjoy from monthly unlimited internet package presented as a gift during 5 months. Those, who get 3G MiFi for 99 AZN will use 30 GB internet package provided monthly, for free, for the period of 5 months. And those who pay 24 AZN and purchase 3G USB will be awarded with monthly free 10 GB internet package during 3 months.

In order to join the campaign, customers may visit Customer Care Offices, Azercell Exclusive Shops and Dealer Offices and choose one of the existing offers.

For detailed information, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/devices/broadband_device/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az