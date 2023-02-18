New geopolitical situation created some advantages for Azerbaijan with respect to connectivity projects: President Ilham Aliyev

New geopolitical situation created some advantages for Azerbaijan with respect to connectivity projects, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“At the same time, some advantages, especially with respect to connectivity projects, Azerbaijan for many years invested in creation of modern transportation and logistics and infrastructure. And now, the diversion of cargo transportation from Central Asia across Azerbaijan to Europe creates additional opportunities,” the head of state noted.

News.Az