New lawsuit filed against Shell as oil giant moves to increase fossil fuel production

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Environmental organization Milieudefensie filed a new lawsuit against Shell on April 21, 2026, accusing the company of ignoring its legal obligations to combat climate change.

The legal action follows Shell's recent announcements to shareholders that it plans to increase natural gas production and maintain current oil levels until after 2030, News.Az reports, citing Independent. Activists argue these steps directly contradict a 2024 Court of Appeal ruling, which established that Shell has a "duty of care" to reduce its emissions, even though the court declined to set a specific reduction percentage.

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The new case seeks to force Shell to implement concrete emission targets for 2035, 2040, and 2050, expanding on previous efforts to mandate a 45% reduction by 2030. Milieudefensie director Donald Pols criticized the company for investing tens of billions into 700 untapped oil and gas fields, claiming such moves deepen global dependence on fossil fuels during a climate crisis. This filing comes just ahead of a scheduled Supreme Court hearing on May 22, where the judiciary will further examine the extent of corporate liability for global warming.

News.Az