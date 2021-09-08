New ministers pledges every effort to further develop Azerbaijani sports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Every effort will be made to further develop Azerbaijani sports, the newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said during a meeting with the ministry’s staff on Wednesday.

Gayibov noted successful results achieved in the sports field of Azerbaijan, adding that he will do his best for the further development of the sports in the country.

On September 7, 2021, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Farid Gayibov as Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan. In connection with this appointment, the head of state received Gayibov in a video format on Sept. 7.

News.Az