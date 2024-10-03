New NATO chief makes unannounced visit to Kyiv -VIDEO
Mark Rutte, the newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday for an unannounced visit.NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah confirmed Rutte's arrival on X, sharing a link to his press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, News.Az reports.
Details regarding the purpose and agenda of Rutte's visit have not yet been disclosed.
Rutte, who is a former Dutch prime minister, officially took over the role of NATO Secretary General on Tuesday, succeeding Norway's Jens Stoltenberg, who led the alliance for a decade.
This is his first visit to Kyiv as NATO Secretary General and his fifth since the start of the full-scale invasion.
