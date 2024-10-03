New NATO chief makes unannounced visit to Kyiv -VIDEO

Mark Rutte, the newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday for an unannounced visit.

met with President Zelenskyy



This is his first visit to Kyiv as NATO Secretary General and his fifth since the start of the full-scale invasion.



