New plant in western Georgia to employ 250 people

A new bentonite clay processing plant will be opened in Ozurgeti, Georgia’s Guria region within the state program ‘Produce in Georgia’.

Local company Askangel Alliance will invest at least 175,900 GEL (about $71,654/€65,849*) in the new plant that is due to process about 100,000 tonnes of bentonite clay per year and employ 250 people, agenda.ge reports.

The construction of the new bentonite clay processing plant has already started in Ozurgeti and is expected to be completed on May 30, this year.

Georgian bentonite clay is believed to be one of the best in the world.

The clay is used in car manufacturing, ceramic producing, perfume, textile industry, wine filtration and oil extraction.

