New producer of tobacco products to appear in Azerbaijan

Tabaterra company, a producer of tobacco products, has obtained a status of resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP), said the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry in a message Nov. 30.

Thus, the number of the industrial park’s residents has reached 13, according to Trend.

The message says that the volume of production of tobacco products at the company’s plant will be seven billion pieces of cigarettes.

In total, Tabaterra will produce three types of tobacco products, and 200 people will be involved in the production process.

Residents of Azerbaijan’s industrial parks, zones are exempt from taxes on real estate, land, profits and VAT on equipment imports for seven years.

