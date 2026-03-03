United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles after engine fire - VIDEO
A United Airlines flight bound for New Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after departing from Los Angeles on Monday following reports of an engine fire, aviation authorities said.
The airline said none of the 256 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet were injured. The FAA didn't specify the issue with the left engine.
Video footage of the plane on the tarmac shows smoke coming out of one of the engines as firefighters blast water inside.
The airliner was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport before it turned around. The FAA said the incident is under investigation.
The passengers were bused to a terminal and a different aircraft was arranged to fly them to their destination, United said.
"We are grateful to our pilots and flight attendants for their quick actions to keep our customers safe," the airline said.