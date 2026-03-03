United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles after engine fire - VIDEO

United Airlines Flight 2127 departed from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at approximately 10:15 am, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

However, about an hour into the journey, the aircraft turned back due to a problem with its left engine, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a separate statement, United Airlines confirmed that Flight 2127 safely returned to Los Angeles to address the engine issue.

The airline said passengers exited the aircraft using emergency slides and airstairs before being transported by bus back to the terminal.