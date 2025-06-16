Yandex metrika counter

New satellite images show Iranian airfield damage

New satellite images show Iranian airfield damage
Photo: BBC

New satellite images have been released by Earth imaging company Planet Labs PBC showing the damage done during an Israeli Offensive Counter Air (OCA) attack on Tabriz Airfield in Iran last week, News.az reports citing BBC.

It includes a strike right down the middle of the runway - which we have circled in red - rendering it unusable in the short-term at least.


