New school under construction in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO)

A new modern school is being built in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Science and Education.

Designed for 960 students, the school will consist of 41 classrooms, classrooms for physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, 8 laboratories for various purposes, an assembly hall, a dining room and other necessary premises.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the school took place in May last year with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

