New speaker of Turkish parliament soon to visit Azerbaijan
The newly elected speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, will visit Azerbaijan on March 5-6, 2019, Trend reports via the Turkish media.
The speaker’s visit to Azerbaijan will last two days.
As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, Sentop is expected to hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.
Sentop, a representative of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was elected new speaker of the Turkish parliament Feb. 24, 2019.
News.Az