New speaker of Turkish parliament soon to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
The newly elected speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, will visit Azerbaijan on March 5-6, 2019, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

The speaker’s visit to Azerbaijan will last two days.

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, Sentop is expected to hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

Sentop, a representative of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was elected new speaker of the Turkish parliament Feb. 24, 2019.

