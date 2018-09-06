New water supply system inaugurated in Yengija village, Sharur district

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new water supply system has been launched in the village of Yengija of Sharur district, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the opening ceremony, AzerTag reports.

Chairman of Nakhchivan State Irrigation and Water Management Committee Asgar Asgarov said that the construction of the system in Yengija village started in February 2018 under "Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Sharur city and surrounding villages" project.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated residents on the opening of the water supply system and an ancient bath in Yengija village.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly then launched the water supply system.

News.Az

