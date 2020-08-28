New York sees lowest infection rate since pandemic began

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US state of New York has reported the lowest coronavirus infection rate since the start of the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced, BBC reports.

Cuomo said the state’s infection rate dropped to 0.65% on Friday, a new record low.

New York State's infection rate has now been under 1% every day for three weeks, the governor said in a news release.

Thanking New Yorkers for their discipline, Mr. Cuomo said the declining infection rate was evidence that wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands “makes a real difference”.

“Yesterday's data also shows that we aren't necessarily finding more positives with more testing, which is a good new development,” he added.

“We aren't out of the woods yet, so keep it up, be safe and stay New York Tough."

As of Friday New York, which was once the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the US, had recorded 432,767 infections and 25,312 deaths.

News.Az

